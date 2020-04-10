© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Health

Federal Appeals Court Reinstates Texas Abortion Ban Instituted During COVID-19 Crisis

By Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon
Published April 10, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT

As abortion providers were scrambling to schedule procedures in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court has effectively reinstated a ban on most abortions in Texas.

Reproductive rights groups have been battling with state Republican officials over whether Texas can ban the procedure as part of a larger effort to preserve medical supplies for health workers treating COVID-19. Texas is one of several states where Republican officials have tried to ban most abortions during the pandemic, and patients seeking abortions are being turned away.

For a second time, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has upheld the ban on most abortions.

Friday's 2-1 decision includes a narrow exception allowing abortions for pregnancies approaching the state's 22-week cutoff.

A lower federal court in Austin has sided twice with reproductive rights groups seeking to block the order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. In a statement earlier on Friday, Paxton accused abortion providers of "demanding special treatment" not available to other health care workers and continuing to provide nonessential procedures. Major medical groups say abortion is a time-sensitive procedure that should not be delayed.

Planned Parenthood's acting president, Alexis McGill Johnson, released a statement that called the situation a "time of crisis" and said Texas is "sowing fear, confusion, and chaos." Planned Parenthood officials say clinics had begun scheduling appointments in Texas following a favorable lower-court ruling on Thursday, but had to stop as the appeals court order was issued on Friday.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Health
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon worked for Iowa Public Radio as Morning Edition Host from January 2010 until December 2013.
See stories by Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.