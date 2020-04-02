How To Open Mail During The Pandemic

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

With nonessential physical stores shut down in most states and not much to do, maybe you have found some comfort in that old friend the add-to-cart button.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

I certainly have. However, when your online order arrives, you might be wondering, is that package safe to open?

CHANG: Well, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization both say yes. While there is some evidence that the coronavirus can survive on some types of surfaces for a number of days, they say that mail and packages pose a low risk of transmission.

KELLY: When it comes to staying safe, they say the best thing you can do is avoid contact with the person who makes the delivery.

CHANG: If you want to be extra-careful, you could wear rubber gloves when you handle the mail and wipe down the packaging with a disinfectant.

KELLY: And, as always, when you're done, wash your hands.

