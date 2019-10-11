The News Roundup - Domestic

The White House announced that it will not cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry, raising questions about what’s next for the House committees driving it forward.

The State Department stopped European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland from appearing before a scheduled interview with House committees working on the impeachment inquiry.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that he’s changing his campaign strategy after suffering a heart attack.

For the first time in history, American billionaires paid less in income taxes than their average counterparts.

We discuss these stories and more on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Astead Herndon, National politics reporter, The New York Times; @AsteadWesley

Abby Phillip, White House correspondent, CNN; @abbydphillip

Toluse Olorunnipa, White House reporter, The Washington Post; @ToluseO

