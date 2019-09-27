© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Health

Going Through Menopause? NPR Wants To Hear From You

By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published September 27, 2019 at 5:04 PM EDT
We're looking to hear how menopause affected your mental health. Share your experience with us.

Updated on September 30

Menopause and the years leading up to it can feel tumultuous for women. Are you going through this transition? If so, how has it affected your mood and well-being?

NPR is researching a story on menopause and mental health. If you are going through perimenopause or menopause, share your experience with us.

Please fill out this form here, and someone from NPR may contact you.

We will only use your information to follow up with you for a possible story. We will not release any of your information unless you give us permission.

This form was closed on September 30.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Powered by Screendoor.

NPR Health
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee