No Plan B: Deciding Not To Have Children Because of Climate Change

Under current projections, analysts are expecting severe environmental disruptions due to climate change by the time babies born today enter adulthood.

This forecast has some young people questioning whether to bring more children into such a world.

Some don’t want to bring children into the world who will ultimately feel the same fear they do. They also worry about the climate footprint of raising a child. And, they don’t want their children to have to live in a world struggling with flooding, fires and more frequent harsh storms.

How does raising a child affect one’s carbon footprint? What would this mean for populations already in decline? We assemble a panel to find out.

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.

GUESTS

Kathleen Mogelgaard, Senior fellow, The Population Institute; adjunct professor, University of Maryland

Ashley Sanders, Writer; audio producer; member, Extinction Rebellion; @ashsan82

Kelsey Piper, Staff writer, Vox; @KelseyTuoc

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2019 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.