David Baron: Why Should You Experience A Total Solar Eclipse?

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Where Joy Hides.

About David Baron's TED Talk

The moment David Baron saw his first total solar eclipse in 1998, he was hooked. He's spent the last 20 years chasing them across the globe—all for a few minutes of joy, wonder and awe.

About David Baron

David Baron is a journalist, author, and avid umbraphile who has spent most of his career in public radio. He has been a science reporter for NPR, WBUR, and PRI's The World.

His work has also appeared in publications like the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and the Daily Beast.

Baron has won a number of journalism awards, including the Lowell Thomas Award from the Overseas Press Club of America, the Alfred I. duPont Award from Columbia University, the National Academies Communications Award, and, on three occasions, the annual journalism prize from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

He is currently a scholar in residence at the University of Colorado's Center for Environmental Journalism. Baron is the author of the 2017 book American Eclipse. He has seen six total solar eclipses so far.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.