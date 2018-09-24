Did Your Doctor Prescribe Bed Rest When You Were Pregnant? We Want To Hear From You

Updated on Oct. 21, 2019

NPR is looking at when and why obstetricians and gynecologists put their patients on bed rest. If you've been pregnant in the past year and were advised to stay on bed rest, we would like to hear from you.

A reporter may reach out to you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

This form was closed on Sept. 30, 2018.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.