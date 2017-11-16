Two Certainties In The Senate: Health And Taxes

The much-vaunted Senate tax bill is now a health bill.

Today I am announcing my intention to amend the Senate tax bill to repeal the individual mandate and provide bigger tax cuts for middle income taxpayers.

The mandate repeal is a promise we all made and we should keep. It also allows an additional $300 billion+ in tax cuts.

— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 14, 2017

With a dearth of legislative victories, House and Senate Republicans had pinned their hopes on a sweeping change to the tax code — no easy task. But now, with another mission heaped on top of their primary goal, can Republicans pass major legislation before the year is out?

GUESTS

Kimberly Adams, Senior reporter, Marketplace; @KAMarketplace

Brian Riedl, Senior fellow and member of Economics 21, the Manhattan Institute; former chief economist to Senator Rob Portman; @BrianRiedl

Seth Hanlon, Senior fellow with tax policy team at the Center for American Progress; former special assistant to President Obama on economic policy; @SethHanlon

Jerry Howard, CEO, National Association of Home Builders; @NAHBhome

