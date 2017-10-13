Steve Ramirez: If We Could Erase Memories ... Should We?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode Manipulation.

About Steve Ramirez's TED Talk

Neuroscientist Steve Ramirez used lasers to enter the brains of mice and edit their memories. He imagines a future where this technology might be possible in humans as well.

About Steve Ramirez

Steve Ramirez is an assistant professor of neuroscience at Boston University. His work focuses on finding where single memories are located throughout the brain, genetically tricking the brain cells that house these memories to respond to brief pulses of light, and then using these same flickers of light to reactivate, erase, and implant memories.

