New Hope For HIV Treatment?

The story seems almost unbelievable.

“A nine-year-old infected with HIV at birth has spent most of their life without needing any treatment, say doctors in South Africa,” reports the BBC.

After initial treatment as a newborn, the child (whose name has not been released) has been practically HIV-free for eight and a half years. This case and others of extended remission have given researchers hope, and a lot of questions.

GUESTS

Carl Dieffenbach, Director, Division of AIDS, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

