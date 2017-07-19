© 2020 Health News Florida
Guardians Of The Gridlock

Published July 19, 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: (L to R) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to a question as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) looks on during a press conference after a closed-door Senate GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
The legislative logjam known as the GOP health care bill is stunning, considering Republicans are in power in the House, Senate and White House. If today’s lawmakers can’t work together to move ahead on health care, what can they do?

Perhaps they can take notes on how major federal legislation of Washington past — like the Voting Rights Act of 1965 or the Affordable Care Act — made it through controversy and Congress and landed on the President’s desk.

GUESTS

Tom Davis, Former U.S. Congressman representing Virginia’s 11th district (1995-2008), Director of Government Affairs & Public Policy for Deloitte.

Jonathan Rauch, Senior fellow of governance studies at the Brookings Institution; contributing editor at The Atlantic Monthly; author of the ebook “Political Realism: How Hacks, Machines, Big Money and Back-Room Deals Can Strengthen American Democracy”

Barbara Perry, Presidential Studies Director, University of Virginia’s Miller Center.

Mack McLarty, Chairman of McLarty Associates, former Chief of Staff for President Clinton

