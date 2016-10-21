© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Health

How Do Toxins From Plastics Find Their Way Into Our Food?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published October 21, 2016 at 9:09 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Toxic

About Emily Penn's TED Talk

Ocean advocate Emily Penn has seen first hand how much plastic ends up in the oceans. She explains how the toxins from plastic makes their way into our food chain and how we might be able to stop it.

About Emily Penn

Emily Penn is an ocean advocate and director of Pangaea Exploration, which helps scientists, filmmakers and everyday people visit the most remote parts of our planet. Emily is the youngest and only female recipient of Yachtmaster of the Year, awarded by HRH Princess Royal.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Health
NPR/TED Staff