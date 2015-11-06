Is It Possible To Put A Band-Aid On A Bad Feeling?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Headspace.

About Guy Winch's TED Talk

Psychologist Guy Winch makes the case for practicing emotional hygiene — taking care of our emotions with the same diligence we take care of our bodies.

About Guy Winch

Guy Winch is a licensed psychologist who works with individuals, couples and families. His most recent book is Emotional First Aid: Healing Rejection, Guilt, Failure, and Other Everyday Hurts.

He writes the " Squeaky Wheel Blog" on PsychologyToday.com, and is the author of The Squeaky Wheel: Complaining the Right Way to Get Results, Improve Your Relationships and Enhance Self-Esteem.

