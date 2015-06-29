California Legislature Passes 'Mandatory' Vaccine Bill, Sends It To The Governor

Irfan Khan / LA Times via Getty Images People who oppose vaccinating their children wouldn't be able to cite personal beliefs if the bill became law.

A bill that would make vaccinations a requirement for nearly every schoolchild passed the California Legislature . The bill, SB 277, is now on its way to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. It's one of the toughest vaccination bills in the country, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Under the proposal, children enrolling in public or private schools, or day care, would be required to have certain vaccinations, such as those guarding against measles or whooping cough. Parents no longer would be able to cite personal or religious beliefs to decline the immunizations."

The Timeswrites that children with specific medical problems, like immune system deficiencies, would be exempt from vaccinations as long as they have confirmation from their doctor. Here's more:

"Monday's votes were cast mainly along partisan lines, with most Democrats voting in favor.

'The science remains unequivocal that vaccines are safe and vaccines save lives," said Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), a pediatrician and an author of the bill.

"Republican senators said the bill constituted government overreach. Sen. Joel Anderson (R-San Diego) said the measure was "a direct attack on our liberty and a violation of our parental rights.'"

As we reported earlier on The Two-Way, the bill was introduced after an outbreak of measles centered on Disneyland last December that sickened dozens. Gov. Brown hasn't said whether he will sign the bill into law.

