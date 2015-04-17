What Makes A Life Worth Living?

Part 6 of theTED Radio Hour episode Maslow's Human Needs

About Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's TED Talk

Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi says we can achieve one of the most elusive needs — self-actualization — by finding a state of "flow" in our work or our hobbies.

About Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi is a leading researcher in positive psychology. He developed the notion of "flow" — the immersive moment when a person is completely involved in an activity for its own sake. Csikszentmihalyi teaches psychology and management at Claremont Graduate University, and he is the director the the Quality of Life Research Center there. He has written numerous books and papers about joy and fulfillment.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.