Report: Despite Bans, Pregnant Prisoners Still Shackled During Birth

It is a harrowing image - pregnant prisoners handcuffed to their hospital beds while they give birth. New York State banned the practice several years ago, but a new report out today says it's still happening. North Country Public Radio's Natasha Haverty has more.

NATASHA HAVERTY, BYLINE: Maria Caraballo gave birth to her daughter exactly five years ago this Saturday; nearly a whole year after New York passed its anti-shackling law. But she says she was handcuffed for eight hours the day her daughter, Estrella, was born.

MARIA CARABALLO: I had one cuffed to the bed through everything - when I was pushing, when I was in pain, when my daughter was actually coming out. The whole time I couldn't sit up and I could only lift half of my body because of the shackles.

TAMAR KRAFT-STOLAR: Having a law on the books is just one part of the picture.

HAVERTY: Tamar Kraft-Stolar works at the nonprofit Correctional Association, which is mandated by the state to monitor New York prison conditions. She authored the report revealing violations to the anti-shackling law. She says there's been almost no oversight of the Department of Corrections to ensure that the law is enforced.

KRAFT-STOLAR: And there is routine and widely accepted dehumanization of incarcerated people, and that's really a recipe for unchecked human rights violations.

HAVERTY: Of the 27 pregnant women the report monitored over the past five years, 23 were shackled. New York State's Department of Corrections declined to comment on today's report.