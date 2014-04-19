From Empty Lots To Hospitals, New Purposes For Standard Spaces
The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.
This week, Watson tells about a fake hospital that's testing out high- and low-tech gadgets for real medical discoveries. They also discuss a Los Angeles project seeking to transform vacant lots into parks.
1 of 1 — East LA Vacant Lot Community Forum organized by Transforming Inner-City Lots (TILL)
/ LA Open Acres