From Empty Lots To Hospitals, New Purposes For Standard Spaces

By NPR Staff
Published April 19, 2014 at 5:07 PM EDT

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells about a fake hospital that's testing out high- and low-tech gadgets for real medical discoveries. They also discuss a Los Angeles project seeking to transform vacant lots into parks.

