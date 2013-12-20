© 2020 Health News Florida
Is It Possible To Live With The Voices In Your Head?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 20, 2013 at 2:10 PM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Overcoming.

About Eleanor Longden's TED Talk

Eleanor Longden was a normal college student — until she began hearing voices. Longden recounts her journey with schizophrenia and how she came to listen to and live with her voices.

We don't have to live our lives forever defined by the damaging things that have happened to us.

About Eleanor Longden

Eleanor Longden spent many years in the psychiatric system before earning a BSc and an MSc in psychology at the University of Leeds. She argues that schizophrenia is a "creative and ingenious survival strategy" that should be seen "as [a] complex, significant, and meaningful experience to be explored." Longden has a PhD in psychology and lectures and writes about recovery-oriented approaches to psychosis, dissociation and complex trauma.

