How Personalized Will Medicine Get?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Predicting The Future.

About Nina Tandon's TED Talk

Wouldn't you rather test to see if those cancer drugs you're going to take are going to work on your cancer?

Call it extremely personalized medicine. Tissue engineer Nina Tandon explains how in the future, we'll be able to grow replacement organs from our very own cells. In the future, that same technology will help develop custom designed drugs.

About Nina Tandon

Nina Tandon studies ways to use electrical signals to grow artificial tissues for transplants and other therapies, with the goal of creating "spare parts" for human implantation and disease models. After receiving a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Cooper Union, Tandon worked on an electronic nose used to "smell" lung cancer as a Fulbright scholar in Rome. She studied electrical stimulation for cardiac tissue engineering at MIT and Columbia, and now continues her research on electrical stimulation for broader tissue-engineering applications. Tandon was a 2011 TED Fellow and a 2012 Senior Fellow.

