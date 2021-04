Dr. Lindsay Marsh says it's worth waiting until marriage to engage in sexual activity. A virgin, Marsh urges abstinence for the sake of both health and spirit and advises men and women to avoid masturbation. She runs the program "Worth The Wait," which promotes abstinence.

Dr. Marsh discusses her book, The Best Sex of My Life: A guide to Purity.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.