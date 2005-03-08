© 2020 Health News Florida



NPR Health

Eat to Live: African-Americans and Nutrition

By Ed Gordon
Published March 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

African-Americans suffer from a high incidence of chronic diseases that can be traced, in part, to an unhealthy diet, including type II diabetes, heart disease, and several types of cancer. For a look at what some are doing to eat and live well, NPR's Ed Gordon is joined by Dr. Rovenia Brock, a nutritionist, entrepreneur, and author of Dr. Ro's Ten Secrets to Livin' Healthy, and Dr. Mark Clanton, Deputy Director for Cancer Care and Delivery Systems at the National Cancer Institute.

