Eat to Live: African-Americans and Nutrition

African-Americans suffer from a high incidence of chronic diseases that can be traced, in part, to an unhealthy diet, including type II diabetes, heart disease, and several types of cancer. For a look at what some are doing to eat and live well, NPR's Ed Gordon is joined by Dr. Rovenia Brock, a nutritionist, entrepreneur, and author of Dr. Ro's Ten Secrets to Livin' Healthy, and Dr. Mark Clanton, Deputy Director for Cancer Care and Delivery Systems at the National Cancer Institute.

