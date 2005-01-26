© 2020 Health News Florida



U.N.'s Millennium Report Targets Poverty, Hunger

Published January 26, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

According to a new report by the United Nations Millennium Project, every 3.6 seconds, someone dies of starvation -- and it's usually a child. Last week, the United Nations unveiled a comprehensive strategy to turn the tide of extreme global poverty. NPR's Tony Cox takes a closer look at the plan with Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, director of both the U.N. Millennium Project and the Earth Institute at Columbia University, and Bill Fletcher, president of TransAfrica Forum.

