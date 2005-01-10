© 2020 Health News Florida



Impact of Mandela's AIDS Admission on S. Africa

By Tony Cox
Published January 10, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Tony Cox speaks with CNN correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault, reporting from the network's Johannesberg, South Africa bureau, about the impact of the announcement by former president Nelson Mandela that his son has died of AIDS-related complications. South Africa is ravaged by AIDS, and the announcement could have a huge impact in a nation where families feel ostracized for admitting a family member is stricken with the immune system disease.

Tony Cox
Tony Cox has built a distinguished career in broadcast journalism that spans three decades in television and radio.