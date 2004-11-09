Dr. James Comer: 'Leave No Child Behind'

Noted child psychiatrist Dr. James Comer is among those trying to address the needs of students who are underachieving in the U.S. public school system. He is the creator of the 35-year-old School Development Program, which uses an integrated approach to learning that relies on alliances among parents, educators, policy makers and community members to strengthen the educational environment. Comer also teaches at Yale University's Child Study Center and is associate dean at the Yale School of Medicine. He joins NPR's Tavis Smiley to discuss the state of public education in America and his latest book Leave No Child Behind: Preparing Today's Youth for Tomorrow's World.

Copyright 2004 NPR