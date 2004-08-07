For Homeless, New Hope for Health Care

About three million Americans are homeless. Among their other problems, they suffer from the same chronic diseases -- diabetes, heart disease, asthma, depression, HIV-AIDS -- as the rest of the population. But when homeless people get health care, it's usually limited to treatment for immediate problems.

A federally funded program is changing that, and setting a new standard for treating even the most complex diseases in homeless patients. NPR's Richard Knox and producer Rebecca Davis followed the treatment of one homeless man in Boston who has diabetes. Donald Cooper's story shows that now, some homeless people are receiving the kind of health care most Americans would envy.

