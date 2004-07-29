© 2020 Health News Florida



Trans Fat Label Change May Not Alter Diet

By Snigdha Prakash
Published July 29, 2004 at 12:00 AM EDT

Beginning in 2006, the Food and Drug Administration will require food makers to include information about trans fats in food labels. The fats, found in foods like cookies, crackers and chips, provide taste, consistency and a long shelf life, but they're bad for the heart. Some say the labels won't affect consumer choice, yet several manufacturers are already reformulating their products. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports.

Snigdha Prakash
Pieces by National Desk reporter Snigdha Prakash can be heard on NPR's All Things Considered and Morning Edition. The majority of Snigdha's past reports have focused on topics related to entrepreneurship, business, banking and the economy.