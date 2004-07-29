Trans Fat Label Change May Not Alter Diet

Beginning in 2006, the Food and Drug Administration will require food makers to include information about trans fats in food labels. The fats, found in foods like cookies, crackers and chips, provide taste, consistency and a long shelf life, but they're bad for the heart. Some say the labels won't affect consumer choice, yet several manufacturers are already reformulating their products. NPR's Snigdha Prakash reports.

