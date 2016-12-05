Obama: U.S. ‘Can’t Go Backward’ On Health Care Act

President Barack Obama is urging the public to help save his health care law, which is in serious danger of being repealed under President-elect Donald Trump.

In a Facebook Live appearance, Obama says the Affordable Care Act has improved millions of lives over the six years it's been the “law of the land.” He says the country can't go “backward.”

Obama is also encouraging viewers to tell Republicans in Congress “we want to build on the progress we've made, not abandon it.”

Congressional Republicans have tried for years to repeal the law. The chances of success increased with Trump's election. He's called the law a disaster.

Obama is also urging people who want to have health insurance on Jan. 1 to sign up at www.healthcare.gov by the Dec. 15 deadline.