Nearly 515,000 Floridians Signed Up For Obamacare In November

Federal health officials say more than a half million Floridians have picked a health care plan through Obamacare since open enrollment began at the start of November.

Officials with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday that almost 515,000 Floridians have either renewed their coverage or selected a new plan.

Federal health officials say Floridians make up about a quarter of the 2.1 million Americans who have chosen plans since the start of open enrollment.

The health officials advise that people who want coverage for the start of the new year should enroll by Dec. 15.