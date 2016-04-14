Scott Approves A Lower-Cost Cure For Food Deserts
Governor Rick Scott signed off Thursday on a measure designed to eradicate so-called “food deserts.”
The bill by Rep. David Santiago, R-Deltona, provides incentives for mom-and-pop stores in high-poverty areas to sell healthy food.
“The bill directs DACS, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to create a program designed to target these areas economically, and create incentives that will help promote access to these foods.”
Sponsors asked for a one-time appropriation of $5 million dollars, but legislative leaders whittled it down to $500,000.
Department officials will be required to coordinate federal and non-profit programs. The American Heart Association supported the bill.
