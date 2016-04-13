Highlighting FSU's Zika Research, Graham Calls On Congress To Fully Fund Similar Efforts

Credit Congresswoman Graham's twitter Congresswoman Gwen Graham (D-FL)

Highlighting Florida State University’s research efforts, North Florida Congresswoman Gwen Graham is calling on Congress to fully fund similar home grown efforts to combat the Zika virus.

In a recent speech on the House floor, Graham recognized FSU’s research into the Zika virus.

“In coordination with Johns Hopkins and Emory Universities, Florida State researchers have made crucial breakthroughs that will be useful in slowing or preventing the virus from spreading,” she said, at the time.

The research also links the mosquito-borne illness to birth defects in newborns. Florida has more Zika cases than any other state with more than 80, and Graham warns the situation could worsen as summer approaches. So, she says federally funding research and prevention efforts is crucial. President Barack Obama has requested $1.9 billion, and top Republicans on the Budget committee in Congress Wednesday say they’re willing to provide even more.

