© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Governor Backs Mental Health Changes For Courts

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 28, 2016 at 8:16 AM EDT
charlesmcburney.png
MyFloridaHouse.gov
House Judiciary Chairman Charles McBurney.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed a bill that supporters said will help the court system address issues with criminal defendants who have mental illnesses.

Lawmakers unanimously approved the measure (HB 439), sponsored by House Judiciary Chairman Charles McBurney, R-Jacksonville, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Miguel Diaz de la Portilla, R-Miami.

"Many people with undiagnosed or untreated mental illness end up in our jails and prisons. They don't belong there,'' Diaz de la Portilla said in a statement about the bill earlier this week. "With the proper treatment they could not only alleviate the already over-crowded corrections system, but also be productive members of society."

The bill makes a series of changes and could lead to counties establishing treatment-based mental health court programs. Among other things, it would expand eligibility for veterans' courts, which can help lead to military veterans receiving treatment for mental-health or substance-abuse issues.

Some of the $65 million in new mental health funding is going to several of the state's Veterans Treatment Courts.

The Hillsborough Veterans Treatment Court, overseen by Circuit Judge Greg Holder, is receiving fundign for the first time, $150,000.

"It is my hope that we can use some of these monies for additional therapies above and beyond what these veterans may be entitled to at the Veterans Administration," Holder said Monday.

Holder said veterans use federal resources when possible but the court will also use state and community based services, so the new money will improve access.

"Unfortunately in many cases, beds are just not available at these very specialized mental health treatment facilities," Holder said.

He added that Hillsborough Circuit Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta is in the process of setting up a specialty Mental Health Court to provide similar treatment options for mental health and substance abuse issues to those who are not veterans.

Nonrecurring general funds for veterans' treatment intervention programs:

  • Duval               $112,032
  • Hillsborough  $150,000
  • Manatee          $150,000
  • Pasco               $ 150,000
  • Pinellas           $150,000
  • Sarasota          $150,000
  • Seminole         $150,000

Recurring general revenue funds for veterans' treatment intervention programs:

  • Alachua           $150,000
  • Clay                  $150,000
  • Duval               $200,000
  • Escambia        $150,000
  • Leon                 $125,000
  • Okaloosa         $150,000
  • Orange             $200,000
  • Pasco                $150,000
  • Pinellas            $150,000

Tags

Newsmental healthmental illnesscourt systemHB 439Gov. Rick ScottFlorida Legislature 2016Florida Legislature
Bobbie O'Brien
Bobbie O’Brien has been a Reporter/Producer at WUSF since 1991. She reports on general news topics in Florida and the Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Bobbie O'Brien
Related Content