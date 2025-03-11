Search Query
Newsletters
© 2022 Health News Florida
Health News Florida Partners
Medically Unnecessary
Medically Unnecessary
A four-part series examining how children with complex medical needs are fairing after losing Medicaid coverage and being pushed onto state-run health insurance not designed for their needs.
Health News Florida
Medically Unnecessary: Kids with complex needs moved to state insurance that doesn’t help
Joe Mario Pedersen
We begin a four-part series examining how children with complex medical needs are fairing after losing Medicaid in the unwinding and being pushed onto state-run insurance not designed for their needs.
Listen
•
3:45