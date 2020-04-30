© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Airports To Receive Millions In Funds Under CARES Act

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
Tampa International Airport will receive more than $6.7 million in federal funds.
Tampa International Airport will receive more than $6.7 million in federal funds.

Airports in Florida – and across the country – will be receiving a combined $1.187 billion in federal aid for airport safety and infrastructure grants through the CARES Act.

In a statement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said the money “represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public.”

According to a news release, the money can be used to fund various projects, including the purchase of aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, construction and repair of runways, and installing aircraft lighting.

Here are the funds that will be distributed to airports in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Tampa International Airport: $6,727,068
  • Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport: $2,500,000
  • Brooksville/Tampa Bay Regional Airport: $616,667
  • Crystal River-Captain Tom Davis Field: $390,000
  • Albert Whitted Airport: $270,000
  • Zephyrhills Municipal Airport: $265,000
  • Lake Wales Municipal Airport: $243,333
  • Sebring Regional Airport: $147,778


A complete breakdown can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration website.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

HNF StoriesCoronavirusCOVID-19
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Related Content