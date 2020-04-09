Florida Reports Most COVID-19 Deaths In One Day

Florida deaths due to COVID-19 reached a new high Thursday.

The Department of Health’s 6 p.m. report showed 371 people have died in Florida due to the coronavirus. The number includes 48 new deaths in the past 24 hours. That's a new high, and one more than the previous daily high observed April 3.

Health officials are also reporting 16,826 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, reflecting 1,128 new cases since Wednesday evening.

Tampa Bay deaths increased by eight since yesterday, bringing the area total to 50. Three new deaths were reported in Manatee County; Hillsborough and Sarasota counties each reported two; and there was one in Polk County.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9:

Hillsborough: 657 (640 local, 17 non-resident)

Pinellas: 422 (385 local, 37 non-resident)

Polk 234 (233 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota 201 (188 local, 13 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 179 (179 local)

Pasco 139 (135 local, 4 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 62 (60 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)



