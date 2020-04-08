© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FL Agriculture Dept. Issues Order Waiving Certain Packaging Requirements for Eggs

WGCU | By Andrea Perdomo
Published April 8, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT

With empty shelves in grocery stores becoming a common sight during the pandemic, the issued an emergency order to increase the speed at which fresh eggs can be sold to consumers.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency order waiving certain packaging and labeling requirements for eggs sold by Florida food retailers.

Florida’s Director of Food Safety Matthew Curran said the move gets the staple food to consumers faster.

"This is a great thing that helps avoid food spoil and provides more food to the market," Curran said. "In some areas we are seeing shortages, so I think this is a win-win and can put  that food into consumers' hands right away."

Under the order, packaged eggs will not be required to have the pack date or egg grade printed on individual packages. That information will be made available on placards on display in stores.

FDAC’s Communications Director Franco Ripple said the quality standard for eggs will not be  affected  by the new order.

"Consumers can still expect to have the same level of protection, but this is just an effort to move them more quickly," Ripple said.

Commissioner Fried’s emergency order followed an announcement made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing temporary flexibility for certain packaging and labeling requirements for fresh eggs sold in retail food establishments.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit .

Tags

HNF StoriesFlorida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Servicesfresh eggsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Andrea Perdomo
Andrea Perdomo is a reporter for WGCU News. She started her career in public radio as an intern for the Miami-based NPR station, WLRN. Andrea graduated from Florida International University, where she was a contributing writer for the student-run newspaper, The Panther Press, and also a member of the university's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. 
See stories by Andrea Perdomo
Related Content