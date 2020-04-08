FL Agriculture Dept. Issues Order Waiving Certain Packaging Requirements for Eggs

With empty shelves in grocery stores becoming a common sight during the pandemic, the issued an emergency order to increase the speed at which fresh eggs can be sold to consumers.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency order waiving certain packaging and labeling requirements for eggs sold by Florida food retailers.

Florida’s Director of Food Safety Matthew Curran said the move gets the staple food to consumers faster.

"This is a great thing that helps avoid food spoil and provides more food to the market," Curran said. "In some areas we are seeing shortages, so I think this is a win-win and can put that food into consumers' hands right away."

Under the order, packaged eggs will not be required to have the pack date or egg grade printed on individual packages. That information will be made available on placards on display in stores.

FDAC’s Communications Director Franco Ripple said the quality standard for eggs will not be affected by the new order.

"Consumers can still expect to have the same level of protection, but this is just an effort to move them more quickly," Ripple said.

Commissioner Fried’s emergency order followed an announcement made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing temporary flexibility for certain packaging and labeling requirements for fresh eggs sold in retail food establishments.

