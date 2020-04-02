Hillsborough County To Open Two Quarantine And Isolation Sites

Hillsborough County is opening a pair of quarantine and isolation sites for residents who have tested positive for coronavirus or have been exposed to the virus.

The sites are two adjacent hotels on East Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

Hillsborough County authorities announced Wednesday that 362 rooms will be available for residents who can care for themselves, but are unable to stay in their own homes.

Similar quarantine and isolation sites have opened across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two hotels are the Quality Inn & Conference Center at 2701 E. Fowler Ave. and West Wing Hotel at 2501 E. Fowler Ave. They're scheduled to open Thursday at 10 a.m.

Hillsborough residents eligible to use the sites must first be pre-screened by the Department of Health - Hillsborough. People housed at the sites could include single individuals or family members like a spouse and child.

The length of time people will stay in the quarantine and isolation sites will be determined by the Department of Health.

Hillsborough County authorities have signed a six-month lease on the hotels, but the length of time the facilities will be used will be determined by local conditions. The hotels will undergo medical-grade cleaning and sanitation when they are done being used.

