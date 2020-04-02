© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID-19 Infections Top 9,000; 144 Dead

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lisa Peakes
Published April 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
On a day when 1 million COVID-19 infections worldwide, Florida's count topped 9,000. 144 people have died in Florida from COVID-19.
Thursday, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the grim milestone of 1 million infections worldwide and 5,600 U.S. deaths.

The Florida Department of Health reported, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, 9,008 people in Florida have been infected with the coronavirus. That reflects an increase of over 1,200 since Wednesday evening. 

144 people in the state have died from COVID-19, up 43 since Wednesday evening.

The toll continues to grow at staggering levels - the daily increases in both the number of people testing positive and deaths were the highest yet.

In the Tampa Bay area, the death toll also increased greatly.

Four people died in Sarasota County since Wednesday, bringing its total to seven. Pinellas County added another death, taking its total to six. Hillsborough reported two more deaths, bringing its total to five. Polk Count recorded its second death.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:  

  • Hillsborough: 404 (393 local, 11 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 273 (248 local, 25 non-resident)
  • Sarasota 110 (100 local, 10 non-Sarasota residents)
  • Polk 103 (103 local)
  • Manatee 89 (89 local)
  • Pasco 66 (64 local, 2 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando 34 (32 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)


