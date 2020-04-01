© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Attorney General Warns Of COVID-19 Scam

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published April 1, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami.
Credit Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo
Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians of a recent COVID-19 scam. These scam messages state that people won’t get their coronavirus stimulus check if they don’t fill out the 2020 census. The message then has a link to a fake website directing people to give out personal information.

Moody released a video on YouTube. In it, she says while the government is trying to get census information, it is not related to the coronavirus stimulus money:

“Floridians need to know the stimulus money will be directly deposited into your bank account or a check will be directly sent to you. You do not need to respond to unsolicited emails, text messages, robocalls with personal financial information to get stimulus money.”

Moody also says government officials won’t reach out to Floridians to get financial information for the census.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

