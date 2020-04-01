Florida Attorney General Warns Of COVID-19 Scam

Credit Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami.

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians of a recent COVID-19 scam. These scam messages state that people won’t get their coronavirus stimulus check if they don’t fill out the 2020 census. The message then has a link to a fake website directing people to give out personal information.

Moody released a video on YouTube. In it, she says while the government is trying to get census information, it is not related to the coronavirus stimulus money:

“Floridians need to know the stimulus money will be directly deposited into your bank account or a check will be directly sent to you. You do not need to respond to unsolicited emails, text messages, robocalls with personal financial information to get stimulus money.”

Moody also says government officials won’t reach out to Floridians to get financial information for the census.

