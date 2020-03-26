Winn-Dixie, Harveys Add Sneeze-Guards As COVID-19 Preventative Measure

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers is the latest supermarket chain to install plexiglass partitions between cashiers and customers to try and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The parent company of Winn Dixie and Harveys said the partitions - also known as sneeze-guards - will also be installed at all customer service desks and pharmacy and liquor store counters.

Southeastern Grocers also says it will make sure customers and store employees stay at least six feet apart.

