© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Add Sneeze-Guards As COVID-19 Preventative Measure

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published March 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
Plexiglass partitions are being installed at Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets.
Plexiglass partitions are being installed at Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets.

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers is the latest supermarket chain to install plexiglass partitions between cashiers and customers to try and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The parent company of Winn Dixie and Harveys said the partitions - also known as sneeze-guards - will also be installed at all customer service desks and pharmacy and liquor store counters.

Related:  Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

Southeastern Grocers also says it will make sure customers and store employees stay at least six feet apart.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .

Tags

HNF Storiessneeze guardsCoronavirusCOVID-19
Cyd Hoskinson
Cyd Hoskinson began working at WJCT on Valentine’s Day 2011. 
See stories by Cyd Hoskinson
Related Content