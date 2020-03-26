© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Unemployment Applications Surge Due To Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 26, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
A total of 74,021 Floridians filed for unemployment last week, 11 times more than filed the week before. That's according to new figures from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Florida's tourism-based economy has already suffered severe blows with closed beaches and theme parks, docked cruise ships, and shuttered resturants. That's after unemployment hit a record low in January of 2.8 percent.

At $275 a week, the state's jobless benefits are the lowest in the nation. And the online application system has been overwhelmed.

Unemployed workers will get a boost from the stimulus bill making its way through Congress, which includes expanded benefits for those who lost jobs due to coronavirus.

A record number of people filed for unemployment across the nation, exceeding the previous high set in 1982.

