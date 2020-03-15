National Guard Task Force-Medical Heading For Broward

The Florida National Guard announced Sunday the activation of a task force to assist with the worsening coronavirus situation in Broward County.

The guard will form Task Force - Medical, made up of all the guard's medical professionals to support the state health department's efforts in Broward, which has emerged as the worst-hit county in Florida.

Broward County has 36 of the state’s total of 109 cases, according to figures released Sunday by the state health department.

