WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

National Guard Task Force-Medical Heading For Broward

WLRN 91.3 FM | By DAVID FLESHLER
Published March 15, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
The Florida National Guard is activating a task force to help Broward in its response to the coronavirus.
The Florida National Guard announced Sunday the activation of a task force to assist with the worsening coronavirus situation in Broward County.

The guard will form Task Force - Medical, made up of all the guard's medical professionals to support the state health department's efforts in Broward, which has emerged as the worst-hit county in Florida.

Broward County has 36 of the state’s total of 109 cases, according to figures released Sunday by the state health department.

COVID-19Florida National Guard
DAVID FLESHLER
