News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Causing Cancelations, Deep Cleanings In Tampa Bay Tourism Industry

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published March 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
March and April are usually busy months for TradeWinds Island Resort in St. Pete Beach.

The coronavirus outbreak comes during one of the busiest tourist seasons in the Tampa Bay region. 

Travis Johnson is spokesman for TradeWinds Island Resorts in St. Pete Beach. He says while some vacationers have cancelled, others are making new plans. 

“We still have bookings coming in,” he said. “We have displaced folks that are now looking. Maybe they're on a cruise or an international travel. Typically in March and April, we are booked solid. So this is very unusual.”

Johnson says the resort is also taking steps to keep employees safe with deep cleanings and hand sanitizing stations throughout the property. 

Meanwhile, Tampa's airport will likely see fewer international travelers due to new federal restrictions on flights from European countries. Tampa International Airport offers non-stop service to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Zurich. 

The London flights will continue as scheduled. But fliers from the other cities will arrive at one of 13 designated airports, and Tampa is not on that list. The flight restrictions are supposed to end in 30 days. 

The airport is also taking steps to minimize spread of the coronavirus.

“We have increased cleaning and sanitation efforts, particularly in all of our high-traffic, high-touch areas and have added signage reminding travelers how to avoid the spread of germs,” TPA officials said in a statement. “We are also placing additional hand sanitizers throughout the facilities to encourage use.”

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
