Some Dentists Are Offering Their Own Dental Plans

As the deadline to enroll in the Affordable Care Act health insurance Marketplace approaches, many Floridians will have to make decisions about dental coverage. Even if an individual isn’t covered by a Marketplace health plan, or by their employer, there are new options for dental coverage.

Florida Dental Association’s Dr. Christopher Bulnes said most plans that are bundled with health care plans will cover about 80 percent of minor restorative work like crowns along with about 50 percent major restorative work like a broken tooth. While usually about all preventative care is covered.

“That usually means a patient comes in and gets a cleaning, x-ray, and an exam that would be covered at 100 percent at no out of pocket expense.”

Bulnes said people who aren’t offered dental plans through their employer, or are self-employed, can still get coverage through individual dentists who are now offering dental plans for patients that offer benefits and discounts on enrollment.

“They’ve carved out for their existing patients or maybe new patients a way from them to have a club membership. And if you’re in the club membership, we’ll have a way for you to get care through this club.”

The deadline to sign up for plans through healthcare.gov is Saturday, Dec. 15.