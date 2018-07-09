© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Officials Reviewing Mistreatment Allegations At Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 9, 2018 at 3:18 PM EDT
Tampa VA hospital.
Google Maps

Federal officials are reviewing allegations of mistreatment at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that four employees say the hospital canceled hundreds of patient radiology exams, failed to follow safety guidelines and then tried to cover it up.

The allegations come as the Office of the Inspector General is reviewing radiology practices at eight VA hospitals across the country.

Last year, the VA had a backlog of more than 300,000 radiology exams that had been ordered but not completed within 60 days. The VA directed its hospitals to cancel outstanding exams that doctors determined were no longer necessary.  

The Times reports that investigators are looking into whether the hospitals processed radiology requests in a timely manner and managed canceled requests appropriately.

Tags

HNF StoriesJames A. Haley Veterans’ HospitalJames A. Haley VA HospitalDepartment of Veterans Affairsradiology exams
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content