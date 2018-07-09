Officials Reviewing Mistreatment Allegations At Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Federal officials are reviewing allegations of mistreatment at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that four employees say the hospital canceled hundreds of patient radiology exams, failed to follow safety guidelines and then tried to cover it up.

The allegations come as the Office of the Inspector General is reviewing radiology practices at eight VA hospitals across the country.

Last year, the VA had a backlog of more than 300,000 radiology exams that had been ordered but not completed within 60 days. The VA directed its hospitals to cancel outstanding exams that doctors determined were no longer necessary.

The Times reports that investigators are looking into whether the hospitals processed radiology requests in a timely manner and managed canceled requests appropriately.