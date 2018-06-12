Former HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell Joins GuideWell Board

Sylvia Burwell, the former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Obama Administration has joined the board of directors for GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation, the parent company of Florida Blue.

The insurance company is Florida’s largest provider of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, covering nearly 1 million of the 1.4 million consumers on Obamacare marketplace health insurance plans in the state.

The board position is paid but as a private company, GuideWell does not reveal board member compensation, a spokeswoman said.

Burwell is president of American University in Washington, D.C. and prior to joining the Obama administration worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Walmart Foundation.

“Sylvia’s extensive experience leading large, complex organizations and her deep knowledge of health care policy make her a terrific addition to the GuideWell board,” John Ramil, chair of the company’s board of directors, said in a release. “We look forward to working closely with her in the service of our members, customers and other stakeholders.”

Burwell has also served on boards at MetLife, Inc., Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa and the University of Washington Medical Center.

“We are very pleased to have attracted another accomplished leader to our board,” Pat Geraghty, CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue, said in the release. “Sylvia’s not-for-profit leadership and stellar track record of collaborative public service align well with our company values and our mission of helping people and communities achieve better health.”

GuideWell’s companies serve 16 million people in 29 states.