© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Did Our Newsletter Land In Your Junk Mail?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 25, 2018 at 2:26 PM EDT
hnf_4-23.jpg

Health News Florida debuted a new and improved newsletter today.

We’ve redesigned the daily update we’ve been providing you five days a week for years. All the content that keeps you up to speed on the state health in Florida is still there.

Our new format is designed to be more interactive and user-friendly. We hope you like it.

Because it’s coming from a different provider, it may have landed in your email’s junk mail folder. If that’s the case, you can add ealerts@healthnewsflorida.org to your contacts or mark the newsletter as “not spam” and you should start receiving it again in your inbox.

We hope you enjoy the new format and thanks for reading.

-- Health News Florida staff

HNF Stories
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff