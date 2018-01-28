2 Men Face Federal Prison Sentences For Selling Opioids

Two men in two separate cases will face federal prison sentences after they supplied synthetic opioids to people who later died.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez’s office said in news releases on Friday that both men face mandatory minimum penalties of 20 years in federal prison.

In one case, 43-year-old Jeremy Achey was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. Authorities say in February 2017, he sold a synthetic form of fentanyl, which killed a 24-year-old woman in Orlando. His sentencing is scheduled for April.

David Earl Johnson, a 37-year-old from Bradenton, pled guilty to distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in death. Court records say that after someone bought his drugs and died in January 2017, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer.