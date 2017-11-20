© 2020 Health News Florida
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Report: Florida Ranks Low When It Comes To Mental Health Care Access

Health News Florida | By Daylina Miller
Published November 20, 2017 at 12:00 AM EST
mental_health.png

In a new report, Florida gets a middle of the pack ranking overall for mental health when compared to other states and Washington D.C.. But when it comes to access to medical professionals, Florida ranks near the bottom.

The State of Mental Health in America 2018 report looks at measures like prevalence of mental illness, insurance rates, and workforce availability.

In Florida, when it comes to access to mental health care professionals like psychologists and therapist, Florida ranks 44th.

Theresa Nguyen is the vice president of policy and programs for Mental Health America, formerly known as the National Mental Health Association. This is their fourth year publishing the report. She said for every 750 Floridians, there is only one type of mental health provider of any kind.

"So if somebody has a mental health problem in Florida it's likely that they're going to struggle finding a provider, getting the kind of mental health support they need to recover,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said access could be improved with telehealth services, which would allow patients to connect with physicians and therapists in other parts of the state or county.

The report shows there are fewer people living with mental illness in Florida, compared to other states.

“More surprising, in terms of a major shift, is that the prevalence rates of mental illness in Florida are low,” Nguyen said. “Florida is 10th in the nation, meaning they have some of the lowest rates of mental illness. People aren't feeling as sick. There are some thoughts that has something to do with weather, socioeconomic status -- factors like that.”

Nguyen points out that to better understand the ratings, it’s important to compare similar states in terms of geography, size, political affiliation and population.

In terms of similar populations, California was ranked 24th overall and Texas was ranked 39th overall. 

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
