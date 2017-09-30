Military Crews Continue Mission To Transport Patients From Islands
Humanitarian flights to the islands of St. Croix and Puerto Rico are continuing in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
Crews based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday loaded a cargo plane with supplies and headed for St. Croix, where patients from island hospitals were picked up and taken to a Columbia, South Carolina hospital
Health News Florida Editor Julio Ochoa traveled with the crew and shared his observations while on the ground at a St. Croix airport.
