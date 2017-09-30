© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Military Crews Continue Mission To Transport Patients From Islands

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Mary SheddenJulio OchoaJulio Ochoa
Published September 30, 2017 at 11:55 AM EDT

Humanitarian flights to the islands of St. Croix and Puerto Rico are continuing in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Crews based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Friday loaded a cargo plane with supplies and headed for St. Croix, where patients from island hospitals were picked up and taken to a Columbia, South Carolina hospital

Health News Florida Editor Julio Ochoa traveled with the crew and shared his observations while on the ground at a St. Croix airport.

From the air, the magnitude of Hurricane Maria on the island of St. Croix is clear.
Julio Ochoa / WUSF Public Media
From the air, the magnitude of Hurricane Maria on the island of St. Croix is clear.

Long after Hurricane Maria came through St. Croix, palm trees still show how powerful the storm's winds were.
Julio Ochoa / WUSF Public Media
Long after Hurricane Maria came through St. Croix, palm trees still show how powerful the storm's winds were.

Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
