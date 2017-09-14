© 2020 Health News Florida
Sarasota Special Needs Residents Still In Shelter After Irma

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published September 14, 2017 at 7:50 AM EDT

All of Sarasota's emergency shelters have been closed down after Hurricane Irma except one.

The county's Chief of Emergency Management Ed McCrane says as of Monday afternoon, there were about 30 residents with special needs still staying in one shelter.

“As power comes on, we’re able to transport them to homes so they can get back in their home,” he said. “But we want to make sure they have power before we do that.”

The county used schools for shelters during the storm. Since schools are closed for the week, McCrane expects they can continue hosting residents at the special needs shelter until Saturday.

If anyone still doesn't have power by then, the county will find another facility.

